Punt Pass Kick contest next weekend

SMITHVILLE — In the spirit of July being Parks and Recreation month, Smithville Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Warrior Youth Football club is hosting a Punt Pass Kick Contest beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11 on the Smithville High School football field, 645 S. Commercial Ave., a press release states.
Participants kindergarten age through adults are invited to participate. There will be separate divisions for age and gender as well as prizes for each division winner. A full schedule of division play will be sent out Friday, July 10, according to the parks website.
To register for this free event, visit www.teamsideline.com/smithvillemo.
