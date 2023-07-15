Rain song may belong to eastern spade-foot frog

This is the eastern spade-foot frog. This pudgy little frog is also called a spadefoot "toad" because it has bumpy skin, poison glands, and short, land-hopping legs.

According to Alex Holmes, Missouri Department of Conservation nature center assistant manager, shares there is a creature in Missouri that also longs for drenching rain. Not for the spectacle of thunderheads and lightning, but for the nurturing rain of a powerful storm.

This is the eastern spade-foot frog. This pudgy little frog is also called a spadefoot “toad” because it has bumpy skin, poison glands, and short, land-hopping legs. It is not, however, particularly closely related to toads at all. This is a frog with the patience of a monk, the smell of garlic, and eyes like your favorite Jim Henson puppet.

