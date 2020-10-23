LIBERTY — Feeling stressed in these unpredictable times? Through a partnership with Serenity on the Square, Liberty Parks and Recreation, Human Kind, Villalobos Vitality, and the Wild Gypsy, a chance to learn how recharge will be at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
This free event will include lessons on learning stress relief techniques and guided meditation as well as stress-reducing activities for kids and crystal quartz singing bowl sound bath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.