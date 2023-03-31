thunderstorm

Spring storms can be frightening. The American Red Cross offers a set of tips for safety. 

 Metro Creative

According to the National Weather Service, the state of Missouri and Arkansas may experience severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail and a possibility of tornadoes continuing into Friday night.

“We urge everyone to take steps now ahead of the storm to identify a safe place to go should the weather turn severe,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “Also, be prepared for the possibility of power outages and have an emergency kit ready.”

