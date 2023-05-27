grill safety

The American Red Cross offers summer safety tips and includes keeping the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

 Metro Creative

As the unofficial start of summer is here, the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri has steps families can follow to help stay safe during the warm weather season. 

“Many of us enjoy spending time outdoors with loved ones,” said Rebecca Gordon, executive director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter, in a press release. “The Red Cross wants you to avoid any danger no matter what your plans include and offers steps you can follow to have a safe summer.”

