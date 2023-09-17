Remember safety when preparing for fall hike

With cooler temperatures on the horizon, lots of people like to make plans to get outside and hit the trails. Autumn color makes an amazing backdrop for a new hike, but it’s important to remember that there are steps one should take while on the trail, and even before you arrive at the trail, to make sure everyone has a fun, safe time, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Before you even leave your house to embark on a hiking adventure you should be well-aware of what weather conditions and terrain you may encounter. Do your research to be familiar with the length of a trail, any hazards along the way, steep inclines, rocky surfaces or muddy conditions. This knowledge will help you make decisions about proper footwear, how much water to pack, and some extra supplies you may want to bring along. Also being aware of expected weather conditions will help you make sure you have proper clothing, layers, or rain gear.
The MDC also recommends another safety measure that should take place before you hit the trail: make your itinerary known to others. Let someone outside of your hiking party know what time you will be starting your hike and what time you are expected to finish. This way, if you don’t return at the expected time, they know that something has not gone according to plan even if you are unable to call for help.
Bringing the correct emergency supplies can mean the difference between life and death should an accident or unpredicted situation occur. Make yourself a checklist to make sure important things don’t get left behind. This list should include things like first aid kit, blister patches, emergency rain gear, safety whistle, map, bug spray, sunscreen, and waterproof matches just to name a few. Each of these items are extremely useful as well as lightweight, so you won’t get too weighed down with a heavy pack while you’re trying to enjoy your hike.
The golden rule of adventuring in the outdoors is to "be prepared." By doing your research about trail conditions, letting someone know where you plan to be, and packing proper emergency supplies and provisions, you can ensure that you do not wind up being a victim of the great outdoors. Exploring a hiking trail should be a relaxing, enriching experience, so being a safe and prepared trail enthusiast helps you to have the best possible outdoor escapade.
