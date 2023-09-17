Remember safety when preparing for fall hike

Remember to pack a first aid kit, blister patches, emergency rain gear, safety whistle, map, bug spray, sunscreen, and waterproof matches for fall hiking excursions.

 Metro Creative

With cooler temperatures on the horizon, lots of people like to make plans to get outside and hit the trails. Autumn color makes an amazing backdrop for a new hike, but it’s important to remember that there are steps one should take while on the trail, and even before you arrive at the trail, to make sure everyone has a fun, safe time, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. 

Before you even leave your house to embark on a hiking adventure you should be well-aware of what weather conditions and terrain you may encounter. Do your research to be familiar with the length of a trail, any hazards along the way, steep inclines, rocky surfaces or muddy conditions. This knowledge will help you make decisions about proper footwear, how much water to pack, and some extra supplies you may want to bring along. Also being aware of expected weather conditions will help you make sure you have proper clothing, layers, or rain gear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.