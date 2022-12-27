Ring in new year with black-eyed peas

Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is said to bring luck and prosperity in the coming year.

 Submitted Photo/Michele Warmund.

Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a tradition said to bring wealth and good fortune in the new year, according University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund.

This custom dates to around A.D. 500, when people ate black-eyed peas for luck during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. In the U.S., eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a southern tradition. When eaten with cornbread and collards or other leafy green vegetables, the cornbread symbolizes gold and the vegetables stand for the prosperity of green money, said Warmund.

