LIBERTY — The city's health and wellness manager, Heather Borchardt, is hoping to gather volunteers for a chance to rejuvenate the Ruth Moore Community Garden, 401 Grover St., across from the Liberty Fire Department’s Station 1.
To begin the planning process, Borchardt, along with advisors from Liberty Parks & Recreation and the Rotary Club, will be on hand at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Withers branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 1665 S. Withers Road.
The Ruth Moore Community Garden is roughly half an acre, located in the heart of Liberty, and serves as a place to grow food, natural herbs and flowers in the company of friends and neighbors. The garden provides an opportunity to reconnect with nature or get physical exercise while tending to the growing plants.
Originally established in 2014, the garden now includes the Giving Grove, a collection of fruit trees. The initial 14 fruit trees were planted in November 2016.
To participate in the community garden planning, planting or other work, call 439-4368 for more information.
