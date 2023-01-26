featured top story Scholarship fund started for Kearney Parks & Rec. Jan 26, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — A scholarship fund has been created to help offset costs of Kearney Parks and Recreation programs for children who want to participate but whose families may not be able to afford fees.“This fund will help ensure that all children that wish to play rec sports will have an opportunity, regardless of financial status,” states a parks and recreation department social media post.Youth recreational sports available in the city have included basketball, flag football, soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball.To donate, visit teamsideline.com/sites/kearneymo/donations. All donations are tax deductible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Experts encourage winter fire safety Liberty swimming takes 15th in Como Invitational Liberty North cracks top 10 in Como Invitational Panthers tab Frank Reich as head coach Childhood Autism Diagnosis Is Getting Better, But Not for Everyone Tyrone Wheatley named head coach at Wayne State Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting methReparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and smallSheriff’s office warns of continuing scamsSheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicideMountain lion hit by car in Franklin County. 'This huge magnificent beast.'Deputies capture armed, wanted manKearney district hires leaders for junior high, Dogwood Elementary8th grader finds strength in story, wheelchair basketballHow 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the CountryJellyfish found throughout Missouri Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
