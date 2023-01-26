KEARNEY — A scholarship fund has been created to help offset costs of Kearney Parks and Recreation programs for children who want to participate but whose families may not be able to afford fees.

“This fund will help ensure that all children that wish to play rec sports will have an opportunity, regardless of financial status,” states a parks and recreation department social media post.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.