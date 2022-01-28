While this weekend's weather may seem more spring-like, there is still the month of February for winter weather.
And while most people pine for the greens of spring this time of year, don’t forget the beauty that winter brings.
Native grasses like little blue stem with their fine textures and shades of bronze, coralberry’s magenta fruits stand out along woodland trails and snow-capped seed heads of purple coneflower provide food to beloved American goldfinches this time of year, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
If bold textures, contrasting colors and an abundance of birds in your yard during winter is important, you’ll want to plan your native plant garden with winter interest in mind.
Looking for inspiration? Visit MDC conservation areas to observe plant communities that may fit your design.
Visit the Discovery Center to see gardens designed to look great while providing important food and shelter for animals in winter or attend one of MDC’s in-person or virtual native plant programs. Find out more at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants.
center/discover-nature-collector-stickers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.