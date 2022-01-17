Producers selling local foods at farmers markets can learn about best practices, marketing tips, state regulations and available resources in a five-part webinar series presented in February by University of Missouri Extension.
“This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell more of their food products at farmers markets,” said Leslie Bertsch, co-chair of the MU Extension Food Systems team.
Participants will hear from extension specialists, successful producers and representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and exchange ideas.
The five sessions, held via Zoom, are noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 7-11:
Feb. 7. Grow niche produce to reach new customers.
Feb. 8. Boost sales by participating in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and/or Double Up Food Bucks.
Feb. 9. Learn the state regulations you need to know to sell your product at the market.
Feb. 10. Discover the best marketing and customer service practices.
Feb. 11. Find out about resources available from MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Cost is $20 for the entire five-part series. All sessions will be recorded and available for a period of time after the event. Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-selling-at-the-farmer-s-market.
The “Selling at the Farmers Market” series is presented by the MU Extension Food Systems team and sponsored in part by the USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.
For more information, contact Leslie Bertsch at bertschl@missouri.edu or 314-400-2115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.