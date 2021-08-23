SMITHVILLE — A 5K and family run in September will benefit the youth and families of Smithville.
The event from Smithville Community in Action will start and end Sept. 18 in downtown Smithville’s Heritage Park off Main Street. The race will be held the same day as the annual Old Fashioned Street Faire so participants can continue to enjoy the city after the race.
“The race will also coordinate with two other established races in the fall to create a potential trifecta race opportunity for participants. Register for the event at register.chronotrack.com/r/61953,” states a Facebook event post about the race.
Smithville CIA is a coalition of volunteers. The group’s vision is for Smithville to be a healthy, safe community where youth reach their full potential. Smithville CIA engages the community in ongoing problem solving to prevent youth substance use and to create resilient youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.