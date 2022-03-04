The eastern musk turtle, or stinkpot, is Missouri’s smallest species of turtle and one of the smallest turtles in the world. These darkly colored aquatic turtles only grow to 4 ½ inches and have a more dome-like shell than other aquatic turtles, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The name “stinkpot” suggests a smelly reputation and this turtle does not disappoint. Its official scientific name is Sternotherus odoratus—the “odoratus” comes from its ability to ooze a stinky substance from its sides when threatened.
Musk turtles prefer shallow, slow-moving water. Often these ferociously predatory turtles will walk along the bottom devouring worms, aquatic insects, fish eggs, crayfish and even dead animals. When the water is shallow enough, they will stretch their long necks to the surface for a breath of air through their adorably upturned nostrils without lifting their feet off the bottom.
Perhaps the most unexpected features of the musk turtle only come with an up close and personal glimpse — a mouth and beak shape resembling a smirk, and chin spikes for that extra wow-factor.
A musk turtle can be found at Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. downtown.
