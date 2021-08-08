SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters will host the 10th annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament Sunday Sept. 19, at the Missouri Highway W boat ramp at Smithville Lake.
This special tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Spc. Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club President John Shields. It also serves as a way to raise money to help military veterans enjoy the outdoors, according to a Smithville Bassmasters press release.
“I enjoy fishing with the club,” said Smithville Bassmasters member Jin Nguyen. “They give back to those who support our club through events like the Palmer Memorial Classic.”
“Over the years, we’ve helped raise thousands of dollars for the Fishing for Freedom organization and this year, we hope to add thousands more,” said club Treasurer Marshall Brown.
The tournament is open to all anglers regardless of age or skill level.
“It’s a great event to spend with a family member or your best fishing buddy,” said club Secretary and webmaster Clay Palmer. “With a ton of door prizes and raffle giveaways like rods and reel combos, T-shirts and high-performance coolers, most everyone walks away with something.”
Cash only entries will be taken at the Highway W boat ramp until 30 minutes before launch the morning of the tournament. The event will start at 7 a.m. with final weigh-in at 3 p.m.
For more information, entry forms and rules, visit smithvillebassmasters.com/open-tournaments or facebook.com/smithvillebassmasters. To learn more about the Fishing for Freedom organization go to fishingforfreedom.us.
