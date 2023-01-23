Smithville Bassmasters ready for 2023 season

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters announced their tournament schedule for 2023 and are looking for new members who would like to join the fishing club.
“What I truly enjoy the most is going out of town on tournaments,” said member Tom Carlin. “The camaraderie of the group is great and it's my chance to just unwind from the challenges of life itself for a few days.”
The club is one of the fastest growing and one of the largest bass fishing clubs in the Kansas City metro area. The Missouri BASS Nation-affiliated club gives members the opportunity to enter the MO BASS Nation State Championship tournament with a path to qualify for the Bassmaster Classic, considered the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing," states a Smithville bassmasters release.
“As a member since 1994, I know the club is doing the right thing as many members join and stay fishing with us for years,” said longtime member Marshall Brown. “When the club first started, every tournament was at Smithville Lake, but now that we have tournaments at several lakes in Missouri.”
The club offers memberships to anyone 16 years of age and older regardless of experience level. Boaters and non-boaters are paired for each tournament at the club’s monthly meetings. Many members enjoy growing their skills by fishing alongside some of the best anglers in the state.
“As a new member for the 2022 season, I received a warm welcome,” said member David Merry Jr. “I made new friends and lifelong memories, which have only increased my love for bass fishing.”
In addition to monthly tournaments, the Smithville Bassmasters also host an open, buddy-style tournament each year to help raise money for U.S. military veterans.
“I am very proud of the Palmer Memorial Tournament that the club has held every year since 2012, honoring Pt. 1st Class Daniel Palmer for his service. All the money raised benefits the local veterans,” Brown said.
New this year, will be two membership drive/cash grab buddy tournaments where 100% of the entry fees will be paid to the top finishers. The goal of these two off-season tournaments is to drive membership and spread the love of fishing, according to the club. Each member is encouraged to fish with a family member, friend or non-member.
The Smithville Bassmasters’ opening season tournament is to be held at Smithville Lake April 2.
Anglers wishing to join the club are welcome to attend the club’s Feb. 7 or March 7 meetings at 6:30 p.m. at Burton’s Bait & Tackle, 119 U.S. 169 Highway, Smithville.
The complete 2023 tournament schedule is as follows:
• March 18 and 19: Stockton Lake, Ruark Bluff Ramp, Membership Drive/Cash Grab Tournament;
• April 2: Smithville Lake, Paradise Point Ramp, Season Kick-Off;
• April 22 and 23: Pomme de Terre Lake,Hermitage Ramp;
• May 6 and 7: Lake of the Ozarks, Bass Pointe Resort;
• June 3: Lake of the Ozarks, Drake Harbor Ramp;
• June 4, Truman Lake, Long Shoal Ramp;
• June 25: Smithville Lake, Paradise Point Ramp
• July 8 and 9: Truman Lake, Osage Bluff Ramp (Saturday) and Long Shoal Ramp (Sunday);
• Aug. 19 and 20: Truman Lake ,Long Shoal Ramp;
• Sept. 24: Smithville Lake, Paradise Point Ramp, Cash Grab Buddy Tournament; and
• Oct. 28 and 29: Club Championship, Pomme de Terre, Hermitage Ramp.
