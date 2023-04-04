Smithville beekeeper shares passion for apiculture

A honey extractor is a mechanical device used in the extraction of honey from honeycombs without destroying the comb. Extractors work by centrifugal force. A drum or container holds a frame basket which spins, flinging the honey out. These three jars are examples of honey from last June, last mid-July and October.
SMITHVILLE — According to historians, beekeeping has been documented on cave paintings in Spain, dating back to 7000 B.C. However, bee fossils date back about 150 million years.
Either way, Clayton Lee of Smithville, who operates Lee’s Bees, is part of a long lineage of beekeepers, finding joy and passion in raising and caring for bees.
Lee’s career as a soil scientist, first with the United States Department of Agriculture and then with the state of Missouri, put him in working relationships with a biologist who shared his love of beekeeping.
“We were doing wetland appeals all over,” he explained. “During those long trips, we talked about bees. We were in Nebraska at the time. His conversations hooked me more.”
“When he first started, he attended beekeeping meetings for a year,” Clayton's wife Kathy Lee said.
Clayton recommends anyone considering beekeeping take a class, find a mentor and be willing to ask for help.
“Clayton enjoys helping,” she said. “He’s excited every time someone asks him to be a bee buddy.”
Clayton likens beekeeping to home maintenance. It’s building a house for the bees, he said, with a front porch (the bee’s entry to the hive) and the various screens inside that allow for egg laying and food collection. Larvae, which grow into worker bees and drones, are fed royal jelly for two to three days and then are switched to bee bread, which is a mix of pollen and honey.
“Bees winter over, and by spring, you want to make sure the houses look good,” he explained. “Currently, I have been cleaning the screens of old comb and making sure there is room for the eggs.”
There is also a focus on space management. A queen bee can lay a couple thousand eggs per day. Fertilized eggs become female worker bees and unfertilized eggs become the drones.
Queen honey bees live an average of one to two years and worker bees can live more than a month. No male bees survive the winter. Clayton said if and when a second queen bee emerges, he will split the hive, which again gives more room to the bees. He also protects the bees from mites and other pests like rodents.
“Bees communicate through smell,” he explained. “When I split a hive, which requires me to move some screens into another hive box, the bees must sit on the front doorstep so to speak, to get used to the smell. The field bees go out and collect nectar and pollen once the flowers start blooming.”
Clayton and Kathy spend a few hours each day tending to the beehives.
“It’s a passion for me,” he said. “I am the past president emeritus of the Missouri Beekeepers Association, and I founded the Northland Beekeepers group in 2016.”
The Lees live near Ladoga Ridge Winery and a self-pick blueberry farm. They praise their neighbors for understanding the bees’ importance to pollinating crops.
“I truly believe the bees make a difference,” he said. “This is an activity that unites science and the outdoors for me. However, everything changes and nothing is really exact.”
Annually, the couple may get a handful of stings. Clayton said bees are temperamental as any animal can be.
“They don’t like the wind, heat or cold,” he said. “Sometimes when they come out of the hive, they look like a tornado.”
The couple prefers to keep between 10 to 15 box hives on their land. The frames inside, which Clayton refers to as the various rooms in a house, are eight to a box. They only take honey and no comb to sell, including at the Smithville farmers market.
"One year, we had 87 gallons of honey,” he said. “That really takes the conditions to be right. One thing is certain as April is the month that contains Earth Day, bees are such a critical aspect to our world.”
Beekeeper explains building a hive box, opens hive to check bees
