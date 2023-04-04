Smithville beekeeper shares passion for apiculture

SMITHVILLE — According to historians, beekeeping has been documented on cave paintings in Spain, dating back to 7000 B.C. However, bee fossils date back about 150 million years. 

Either way, Clayton Lee of Smithville, who operates Lee’s Bees, is part of a long lineage of beekeepers, finding joy and passion in raising and caring for bees.

These bees are bearding as they gather in groups in a moonflower. They may stay in place for a few hours or a few days, fanning themselves.
Clayton Lee shows one of the screens from a hive box that he maintains.
The horizontal openings serve as entry and exit for the bees. Beekeeper Clayton Lee calls this area the front porch of the hive.
Clayton Lee holds a clean screen, but the outline of the main bee activity is still clear. He explained that in the winter, the bees almost form a sphere to keep warm, pointing out the round shape.
Inside one of the hives and on one of the screens is a colony of bees already making comb.
During late spring and summer, worker, also known as field, bees venture out for nectar.
A honey extractor is a mechanical device used in the extraction of honey from honeycombs without destroying the comb. Extractors work by centrifugal force. A drum or container holds a frame basket which spins, flinging the honey out. These three jars are examples of honey from last June, last mid-July and October.

Beekeeper explains building a hive box, opens hive to check bees

