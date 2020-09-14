Smithville breaks ground on dog park

A long awaited, much anticipated dog park in Smithville will break ground at Smithville Lake today at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. The city of Smithville worked with several partnerships in an effort to create a state‐of‐the‐art dog park to be located at Smithville Lake, a press release states.
The event will take place Little Platte South Trail Access at the corner of Litton Way and Old Jefferson Highway, 17325 Old Jefferson Highway.
Area residents are invited to attend but are asked to practice social distancing and observe other public health guidelines such as wearing a face covering while at the event.
This much‐anticipated amenity has been made possible through partnerships with Clay County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Smithville Park Advisory Board, the Clay County Park Advisory Board and a group of citizen activists.
A ceremonial ribbon‐cutting will take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.