SMITHILLE — Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Parks and Recreation Month. The goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation has on communities across the U.S.
As part of the city of Smithville's celebration, its parks and recreation department offers Art in the Park every Friday at 9 p.m. in Heritage Park and Science in the Park at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Learn more about these events and the department by visiting the Parks and Rec Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.