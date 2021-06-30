SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Cross Country Booster Club presented a check in the amount of $3,000 to the Saint Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center, located on the Saint Luke’s North Hospital campus, according to a press release.
The Smithville Cross Country Booster Club has donated a total of $31,000 to Saint Luke’s North Hospital Breast & Imaging Center over the past few years.
Alex Moore, Smithville cross country head coach, presented the check to Saint Luke’s North, along with Tiffany Reed, assistant cross country coach, and members of the Smithville boys and girls cross country team.
Adele Ducharme, president and CEO of Saint Luke’s North Hospital, was in attendance to receive the check on behalf of Saint Luke’s North.
“Thank you for all that you do and the time you’ve spent organizing the run and raising these funds,” Ducharme said. “This donation provides much-needed screening and procedures for uninsured and underinsured women in the Northland who otherwise would not be able to afford this care. It’s wonderful to see all the young people out in the community making such a positive impact, and donating these funds to support a very important cause.”
Moore added, “Dr. Kelsey Flynt, with Saint Luke’s North Breast & Imaging Center, has been a great partner. She’s been out to speak to the team a few times to explain her role as a breast radiologist, and let the team know how these funds are being used to support the local community.”
The donated funds were raised at the Smithville Warriors Cross Country 14th Annual Pink Ribbon Run, which took place on Oct. 23, 2020 in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Night at a Warriors home football game. The entire cross country team ran a route through Smithville carrying a pink football and pink ribbon flag.
The team completed their route with a “silent mile” up Commercial and ended at Smithville home stadium where they ran around the track. Smithville senior team members then presented the ball to officials and coaches before the game. With this significant event, the Smithville cross country team honors and pays tribute to all those who have fought or are currently fighting breast cancer. They especially remember former Smithville cross country coach Julia Bargman, who passed away in 2010 after fighting breast cancer for many years.
Saint Luke’s continues to appreciate the support of the Smithville Cross Country Booster Club as they partner together to improve the lives of Northland women and their families, per the press release.
