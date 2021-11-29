Smithville Lake continues successful tradition for mobility-impaired hunters

SMITHVILLE — Before daylight broke Nov. 20, nearly 100 outdoor enthusiasts mingled over a hot breakfast served in an open barn by local volunteers while discussing their hopes for the weekend. For most, it’s the weekend of a lifetime, one they anxiously look forward to every year.
That morning, 49 mobility-challenged hunters, each armed with a volunteer, were able to escape everything but nature at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Smithville Lake for the world’s largest known managed deer hunt for mobility impaired individuals. Throughout this two-day event, they were provided 65 different locations, each set up with a hunting blind.
Most participants express this event is the best way to spend a weekend, with an incredible opportunity to get outdoors, see wildlife, explore nature and breathe in fresh air.
After pausing for a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year marks the 31st year.
While the hunt spans only 48 hours, the Corps staff at Smithville Lake start preparation for the event in late summer. Applications are mailed out to over 200 interested individuals. Participants are randomly selected via drawing and notifications are sent via mail to notify the application status.
“To ensure a safe entry and exit into nature, staff clears and mows paths allowing vehicles to get closer to the blind locations. The day before, blinds are constructed and strategically placed in locations not open for public hunting. This allows the Corps to help control the overpopulation of deer in those areas and allows hunters additional safety,” states a release.
This year, 2021, mobility-challenged hunters harvested 41 deer.
This managed hunt began in 1990 with 15 hunters.
“Over the years, the number of seats has increased to 65 through great teamwork and contributions from partnering agencies and community support. The team at Smithville Lake looks forward to continuing this tradition for years to come,” states a release from Corps of Engineers.
Those interested in future managed hunts can email requests to Smithville@usace.army.mil.
