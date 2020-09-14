Smithville Lake slated for early drawdown

SMITHVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Smithville Lake announce a 2-foot drawdown starting early November in order to safely conduct maintenance repairs on the stilling basin.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a drawdown, bringing Smithville Lake to 862.20 mean sea level each December and holds it at that level through April 15. This action will start a earlier in 2020 to allow construction crews to work quickly and safely without the need to demobilize for spillway releases early in the project, states a release.
“Typically, we start this drawdown around Dec. 15, but we’ll start a month or so early this year to install new wall drains at the stilling basin,” said Smithville Lake Park Manager Derek Dorsey. “Wall drains allow any excess water to collect inside the drain and be transported back to the stilling basin. We anticipate the construction to start Dec. 1, 2020.”
A majority of the stilling basin will be closed for fishing during the construction process. The lake remote trail parking lot and a portion of the stilling basin parking lot will also be closed.
Construction updates can be found online at www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Smithville-Lake/.
