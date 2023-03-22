SMITHVILLE — Spring is officially here, according to the calendar if not by the temperatures outdoors.
Smithville’s Parks Director Matt Denton said spring is a busy season for the parks department as it gets going with the sports leagues, especially soccer, as well as coming community events.
There are also several activities on the docket for the department, including the Easter egg hunt April 8, a mother-daughter tea party April 29 and Art in the Park Wednesdays in June.
“We have also expanded our offerings for the learn to kayak,” Denton said. “Last year, registration filled up and we had a waiting list. This year, we have two dates, June 7 and June 29. People really embraced getting a chance to try kayaking on Smithville Lake.”
On the park side of parks and recreation, Denton expects work to be accomplished in several parks. Emerald Ridge Park on Kelly Drive, constructed in the early 2000s, will gain an updated playground thanks to a grant.
“In this budget year, we are going to add park signs,” Denton said. “The boulder sign at Courtyard Park will be the guide for the others. We will have signs at Helvey, Wildflower and Smith’s Fork.”
Diamond Crest Park on Diamond Lane will also gain an expanded public parking lot, sidewalks, shelter house and restrooms. Denton said a trail will be added as well. This park includes a splash pad open that is open in the summer.
While parks are being spruced up with current funding, plans are being made for coming improvements as well, Denton said, such as the proposed Riverwalk.
The plan includes features such as small sporting and group activity areas, walking trails and boardwalk concepts and public art installations.
"The overall concept is to integrate this area into the downtown, providing a natural extension from the downtown commercial and retail areas to the green space and recreation areas. The Riverwalk includes a trail that follows the riverbank and provides walking access from 169 Highway to Heritage Park," states the master plan.
This is a collaborative effort between public works and the parks department, Denton said.
“It’s also a grant opportunity with (Mid-America Regional Council). The project scored well in committee. The grant will be a matching one at $750,000 from the capital improvement project budget. It’s going to be a priority in the next couple of years. I credit Chuck Soules, our public works director, for the Riverwalk," he said. "It really is a once-in-a-lifetime project.”
The city also has a legacy fund drive. The efforts are to see an amphitheater in Heritage Park around 2028.
Smith’s Fork Park is also due to see ballfields arranged into a traditional park clover design by 2026, according to the master plan.
“The master plan is aspirational,” Denton said. “Our voters have been so supportive as they approved that sales tax in 2020. I believe we are going to have a good summer with painting at the senior center, work on the shelter houses and park restrooms. There’s going to be some quality facelifts done around here.”
