SMITHVILLE — Shortly after new Recreation and Marketing Manager Brittanie Propes told the Courier-Tribune she wanted to create more community exercise groups, Smithville Parks and Recreation began the Running Club.
Started in August, the club meets at various locations throughout the Smithville community.
"Run Club is a regularly meeting running group that will rotate trails monthly," states the Facebook event hosted by Smithville Parks and Rec. "The run will consist of a 30-minute run/walk based on the level of the group followed by stretching. All levels are welcome to join this informal group."
With meetings twice per week in October, participants have options to arrive at 9 a.m. every Saturday this month, starting Oct. 3; and/or and at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Heritage Park on Main Street in downtown Smithville.
All ages and abilities are invited. For more information, call Smithville Parks and Recreation at 532-8130.
