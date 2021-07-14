Snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals. That’s unfortunate because underneath a snake’s frightful reputation is an animal that performs valuable pest-control services for humans and, with the exception of a few venomous species, is relatively harmless, according to a Missouri Department of Conservation press release.
People can learn more about snakes at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Snakes.” This online program will be from 10-10:45 a.m. July 16 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178546
At this event, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss some of the common species of snakes found in Missouri. She will provide tips on how to identify the state’s venomous snakes, and will also talk about the valuable pest-control services snakes provide by their hunting of mice and rats.
Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
