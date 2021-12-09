Snowy owls, normally only northern residents, may be making southerly visits this winter. According to a statement from the Missouri Department of Conservation, a few reports of snowy owls on the east and west sides of the state have been received.
Snowy owls are fascinating to see, and more may be arriving as winter progresses. They are a large white raptor with a steadfast demeanor. Their normal haunts are the Arctic tundra and northern Canada. The winter migration of snowy owls this far south is usually attributed to population crashes of their prime food, which is lemmings, or a large population increase in young owls. They will also eat other small mammals, ptarmigan, and waterfowl. Among the most agile owls, they can catch small birds in flight, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
A snowy owl was seen Dec. 2 at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City. The female owl sat atop the refuge headquarters building from sunrise to sunset before flying away. Another snowy owl was recently seen at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary north of St. Louis. When large numbers of the owls move south of their normal range, ornithologists refer to it as an irruption. Birders are now watching to see if a large irruption occurs as cold, icy winter weather settles in over the northern United States and Canada.
Snowy owls are among the largest owls, they can have a four-foot wingspan. Adult males are usually mostly white, females and young owls can have black barring in the feathers as well as white. Harry Potter’s owl was a snowy owl.
Snowy owls appeared in western Missouri in noticeable numbers during the winters of 2011-2012 and 2017-2018. People are asked not to disturb snowy owls. They are likely already highly stressed from trying to find food in unfamiliar habitat.
For information about owl sightings and birding, visit eBird at http://ebird.org. To learn more about snowy owls and their visits to Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZSU.
