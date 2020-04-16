Due to COVID-19 and related work-from-home orders, University of Missouri Extension centers in Platte, Clay and Jackson counties are temporarily unable to accept soil samples at local county offices. However, soil samples can be submitted directly to the MU Soil and Plant Testing Lab at 23 Mumford Hall in Columbia.
“We understand the essential role the lab plays in supporting Missouri's agricultural industry,” said Robert Kallenbach, MU Extension senior program director for agriculture and environment. “If we can continue to operate safely, the MU Soil Testing Laboratory in Columbia will continue to accept samples.”
The MU Soil and Plant Testing Lab has served farmers and homeowners for at least 70 years. Tests provide unbiased, research-based recommendations for efficient nutrient management and improved production, states a release.
Visit the lab’s website at soilplantlab.missouri.edu for instructions on sample costs and to generate a UPS shipping label. Forms are available for download for field crops, lawns and gardens and commercial fruits, vegetables and turf.
