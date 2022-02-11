February is the month of love and with Valentine’s Day around the corner romance is in the air… or maybe the water? In late February, spotted salamanders (Ambystoma malulatum) often migrate to woodland ponds in search of love, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
These little cold-blooded animals look similar to a lizard, but they are actually amphibians. Spotted salamanders have a dark gray to black body with two irregular rows of yellow spots that reach from head to tail. They are members of the mole salamander family and live under leaf litter on the damp forest floor. They often retreat into hollow logs, abandoned rodent burrows, or soft soil spaces left behind by decay. Spotted salamanders live solitary lives and usually only come out from undercover at night to find food or for their mating rituals.
Mating rituals may take place anytime between Valentine’s Day and early March. Snowmelt or the first heavy rains of the season signal a massive migration to shallow, woodland ponds. Males usually arrive to the ponds first, where they deposit a packet of sperm on a jellylike stalk. Once females arrive, the males begin to “dance” to attract a mate. This courtship may last 1-2 days. The females will then pick up a sperm packet with their cloaca, the eggs are then fertilized as they pass through the cloaca.
When the signals are right, hundreds of salamanders may migrate to a single shallow pond. With so many dancers all in one spot it can be quite a spectacle. However, heavy rains often make these pools too muddy and murky to see well.
The eggs are laid in a mass attached to a plant stem or branch in the water. The jellylike coating around the eggs helps protect them from freezing temperatures and predation. A female can lay up to 400 eggs which will take four to eight weeks to hatch, depending on temperature. Salamander larvae are tadpolelike with distinguishable feathery gills that stick out on both sides of their head.
Spotted salamander larvae spend their spring and summer swimming through the woodland pond eating mosquito larvae and other aquatic insects. By late July or early August, they are ready to leave the water. They have grown legs and their gills have been reabsorbed into their body. When they emerge, they’re not spotted. The yellow-orange spots begin to appear on the tail and gradually appear on the back and head as well.
A spotted salamander can live up to 20 years or longer and will take part in several mating migrations back to the same pond. If you have any small woodland ponds near your house and you don’t mind a cold rain, you might be able to witness one of these romantic migration events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.