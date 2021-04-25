Warm nights in early April mark the beginning of what becomes a beautiful thunderous chorus familiar to many by May. What angelic creature do we have to thank for such an ethereal welcome to spring?
It’s the lumpy, bumpy, adorably frumpy American toad.
American toads are Missouri’s most common member of the toad family. Male toads begin calling when they locate an area prime for breeding, attracting other males to join the chorus, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Soon enough, the usually fishless ditch or puddle is advertised as the perfect place for females to lay long, double-strands of thousands of eggs. By June, the next generation of toads are out patrolling for insects and earthworms.
"If you’d like to thank toads for their sweet sounds and bug control you might want to skip the pat on the back. Toads don’t cause warts, but they do have irritating toxins in their skin that are poisonous to some predators," states a release.
