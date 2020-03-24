Out of an abundance of caution and in reaction to the presence of COVID-19 in Missouri, Missouri State Parks will temporarily close all campgrounds and lodging effective Friday, March 27, through Thursday, April 30. This includes campgrounds, park-run lodging and concessionaire-run lodging. Missouri State Parks will remain open to the public, including day use areas, boat ramps and trails.
All fees associated with camping and park-run lodging reservations including reservation, cancellation and modification fees beginning the night of Friday, March 27, through the night of Thursday, April 30, will be refunded.
"Park staff will inform guests already in the campgrounds of this change and will work with them to adjust their reservations and on any needed refunds. The call center will contact campers with reservations who have yet to arrive," states a release.
For those with an existing reservation at a state park or historic site campground, call the Reservation Call Center at (877) 422-6766. The call center is open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
