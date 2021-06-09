The statewide free fishing weekend is a waiver of the fishing permit requirement for the first Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June every year. This year, those dates are Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13.
During the free fishing weekend, people can fish without a state permit at any public fishing area, according to Alexander Walker, Clay County Conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation. However, people should remember user fees and permits may still be required at county, city or private fishing areas. Normal regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply, as well.
Popular places in the Kansas City area including the Northland, Walker said, are Smithville Lake, Watkins Mill State Park, the Missouri River, Capitol Federal Sports Complex, Englewood Park, Chaumiere Woods Park and Lakewood Lake at Penguin Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.