Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.
In 2022, there were 177 Missouri traffic crashes involving farm equipment and implements. In those crashes, seven people were killed and 63 were injured.
"Missouri has entered harvest season and it’s important that drivers and farmers pay attention and share the road. Farmers and motorists are encouraged be courteous drivers and to obey all traffic laws," states the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a release.
The following are tips the patrol offers to help keep everyone safe.
Farmers
• Make sure your farm equipment is properly marked with lights and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem when you travel on the roadway.
• If traffic accumulates behind you on the road where it is difficult to make a safe pass, pull off onto the side of the road in a level area so vehicles can pass.
• Always drive as far to the right as possible.
• It's harder to see you at dawn or dusk so don't travel on the road during those times, if possible.
• ATVs being used for farming can only travel on highways during daylight hours and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag and a "slow-moving vehicle" emblem. The law requires anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet when operating an ATV.
According to the patrol press release, Missouri law allows agricultural machinery and implements to be operated on state highways between the hours of sunset and sunrise for agricultural purposes, provided such vehicles are equipped with the required lighting. Like other motor vehicles, most modern farm tractors have seat belts.
"Always use a seat belt when operating a tractor equipped with a roll-over protection structure," states the patrol.
Drivers
• Stay alert for slow moving farm equipment.
• When you drive behind a tractor or other farm machinery, slow down and be patient.
• Wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve.
• Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.
• Pay attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway from side roads and driveways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.