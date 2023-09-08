Practicing patience

Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Watch the farmer’s hand and light signals closely.

 Submitted photo/farmsafety.mo.gov

In 2022, there were 177 Missouri traffic crashes involving farm equipment and implements. In those crashes, seven people were killed and 63 were injured.

"Missouri has entered harvest season and it’s important that drivers and farmers pay attention and share the road. Farmers and motorists are encouraged be courteous drivers and to obey all traffic laws," states the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a release.

