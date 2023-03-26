Stocksdale Dog Park closes for 2 months for maintenance

Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road, includes a 3-acre fenced dog park. Work on the dog park will start April 1 with a public work day. Expanding the concrete pad around the water spigot will be a coming improvement.
LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Rec staff will be doing extensive maintenance to Stocksdale Dog Park,901 S. La Frenz Road, this spring. The dog park will be closed starting Monday, April 3 and reopening around Memorial Day, according to the city.
This will allow the grass seed enough time to grow substantial root to withstand the heavy dog traffic.
Updates will include:
Reseeding both sides of the dog park;
Pouring a concrete sidewalk from the parking lot and into the small dog side;
Expanding the concrete pad around the water spigot;
Bringing in more gravel to fill in low areas that currently collect water;
Cleaning all of the concrete, such as the benches and shelter area;
Removing the broken obstacle course (some of this is already underway);
Thorough fence repairs;
Add updated signage to the dog park; and
An Eagle Scout will install a community pet food pantry.
The parks staff reminds dog park users that the Anderson Dog Park at Ruth Moore Park, 401 Grover St., is open.
To help get the work started, Parks & Rec staff will be hosting a clean-up 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at the Stocksdale Dog Park. Volunteers will help pick up dog waste, clear brush and clean leaves out of the fence line.
Gloves, trash bags and leaf bags will be provided. Volunteers should come with rakes and hand tools if you have them. Questions about the workday can be directed to Erika Brant, community engagement manager, at ebrant@libertymo.gov.
