Stocksdale Dog Park closes for 2 months for maintenance

Stocksdale Park, 901 S. LaFrenz Road, includes a 3-acre fenced dog park. Work on the dog park will start April 1 with a public work day. Expanding the concrete pad around the water spigot will be a coming improvement. 

 Courier-Tribune Photo

LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Rec staff will be doing extensive maintenance to Stocksdale Dog Park,901 S. La Frenz Road, this spring. The dog park will be closed starting Monday, April 3 and reopening around Memorial Day, according to the city. 

This will allow the grass seed enough time to grow substantial root to withstand the heavy dog traffic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.