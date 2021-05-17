Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Strawberries are eaten fresh, frozen, made into juice and wine, cooked into delicious pies, or mashed to make strawberry-shortcake.
This plant is also valuable to many different species of wildlife. Numerous species of bees, butterflies, and other insects feed on the nectar and pollen. Mammals nibble on the leaves and the fruits are savored by animals from box-turtles to birds to bunnies and everything else. These fruits are quite small, but what they lack in size they make up for in flavor.
Wild strawberry is a low, ground-hugging herbaceous perennial. Flowers are borne in clusters, blooms at any time from April through May. Fruit is a delicious red “berry," about half inch across, ripening through June and July.
Strawberries are spread by runners (stolons) which root to form new plants as they sprawl along the ground. You may find it in woodland openings, meadows, prairies, limestone glades, and cleared areas including roadsides. It can be used as a groundcover or rock garden plant, although it tends to become dormant during the hottest months.
As you are out on a hike, don’t forget to look down to discover our wild strawberry, feel free to sample it. Remember when you see strawberries in your garden or at the store, our wild strawberry made them possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.