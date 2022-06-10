Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

Sunshine, flowers, flittering butterflies and singing birds; June has arrived and the wild places in Missouri are in full splendor. It was not that long ago the brown twigs of winter were just beginning to blush with lime green buds.
For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. Yellow is happiness. Yellow is a full bouquet of flowers. For those native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season." But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind.
There is also one member of Missouri’s diverse wildlife that embodies yellow as much as any other. Known as the “swamp candle” to some, the prothonotary warbler is a tiny bird about the size of two adult human thumbs. To call this bird yellow is underselling it.
As beautiful as the goldfinch is, the prothonotary makes it look dull. With a deeply intense yellow, shifting ever-so-slightly orange, they are the feathered embodiment of sunshine.
According to the MDC locator, this bird is found in Clay County and prefers to be near water.
Small as it may be this bird completes an amazing journey. This bird hates Missouri winters. So, every year at the beginning of spring, this tiny migrant starts off from its warm winter home in Central America (Belize and neighboring countries) and makes a journey northward.
When they arrive here in April they have two things on their mind, finding suitable ex-woodpecker hole to nest in, and a mate to start their clutch. Males puff out their little yellow chests and let out a meek “zweet zweet zweet zweet” song around the swamps and lakes of Missouri. They build their nests in tree cavities, almost always over the protection of water.
The prothonotary warbler takes advantage of abundant insects and relatively few predators here in Missouri to raise a clutch of 2-5 eggs. After roughly 8 weeks, their summer vacation in Missouri comes to an end and most are gone by August.
