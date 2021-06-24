SMITHVILLE — A swim advisory was issued for Little Platte Beach at Smithville Lake due to elevated E. coli levels.
"E. coli is naturally occurring and can happen after heavy rains or from various wildlife. Clay County follows the same procedures as the state of Missouri when other beaches have an elevated E. Coli reading. We have posted signs at the beach," states a release from Clay County Parks.
Water at Camp Branch and Little Platte beaches are tested weekly. Camp Branch is not impacted by this advisory. Results of water tests are posted at claycountymo.gov/departments/commission-departments/parks/beaches.
Contact the Park Office at 407-3400 ext. 3 with questions.
