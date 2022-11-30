Take poinsettia off Santa's 'naughty' list

Proper care helps the poinsettia stay vibrant throughout the holiday season. Two things are key: Place them in bright, indirect light and avoid overwatering.

 Submitted photo

A century ago, poinsettia was added to Santa’s “naughty” list, but the plant’s reputation for being poisonous is unfortunate, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein.

"Its pretty bracts and leaves pose no danger to people and pets, other than possible allergic reactions," states a University of Missouri Extension release.

