Tarantulas are the largest spider native to Missouri.
They are usually around two inches long, and their body and legs are dark brown with reddish hair on the carapace.
"Many people flinch at the sight or mention of this large, hairy spider. Though they may look ferocious, they are very shy and try to avoid humans," according to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Tarantulas are found south of the Missouri River, where they prefer dry rocky glades. Although tarantulas are nocturnal, in the southern part of the state, you may see them during the day in late summer or early fall.
"During this time of year, males are on the prowl to find a female and they are also looking for a place to overwinter. During the summer, they live in a shallow den in the ground. Most spiders live only one season, but tarantulas can live for years. Females can live for more than 30 years while males might live to a ripe old age of 5 in the wild," states the release.
Tarantulas do not spin a web to catch their food, instead they actively hunt it. They hunt for insects like grasshoppers and crickets. Like all spiders, they have fangs and deliver venom to kill and help digest their prey.
When tarantulas feel threatened, they rear up on their back legs, exposing their fangs. As last resort, they will bite. This bite will hurt, but according to the conservation department, the venom is less concerning than getting stung by a bee.
For defense, tarantulas use their hind legs to scrape hair off their abdomen and fling it in the direction of the threat. These hairs can cause a rash, and some people have an allergic reaction. This action leaves a bald spot on the spider’s abdomen.
"So keep you eyes open, now is the time for tarantulas to start moving," states the release.
