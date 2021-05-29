As people head out for hikes during this cool spring weather, one of the highly annoying things about being outdoors in most seasons is ticks, states a Missouri Department of Conservation release.
"Most ticks are found in woodlands, tall grasses, weeds and brushy areas. They’re most common in overgrown vacant lots, waste fields and weedy edges of paths and trails, especially where wildlife is abundant.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, their foraging strategy is called “questing,” where ticks climb to the top of a grass stem or branch of a bush, hold on with their hind legs and extend their front pair of hook-like legs, waiting for a likely host to brush by.
"Ticks sense exhaled carbon dioxide and emitted body odors as well as vibrations and changes in light. This alerts them to a possible approaching meal," states the release.
If you walk through a tick habitat, the conservation department recommends using tick repellent and to check yourself often for ticks.
"Always check yourself thoroughly at the end of the day, using a mirror. Ticks drink the blood of humans and other mammals," states the release.
Ticks can transmit Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Ehrlichiosis, Bourbon virus, Heartland virus and other diseases.
Remove embedded ticks promptly, states the conservation department.
"You cannot force a tick to remove itself; you must pull it out. Use tweezers or a tool specially designed for removing ticks safely. Lightly pinch the tick as close to your skin as possible (in other words, don’t squeeze the tick’s body fluids into yourself). Pull the tick straight out. Wash and disinfect the area; apply antibiotics," states the release.
Save or be able to describe the tick to doctors if complications occur.
"If you are bitten, keep an eye out for unusual flu-like symptoms or rashes for the next few weeks. Be on the lookout for a circular or oval red rash or bump at the bite site that expands like a bull’s-eye or a dark-spotted rash. Fever, headache, backache, aching or stiff muscles and joints and swollen glands may be symptoms of a tick bite," states the release.
Three species of hard ticks are commonly encountered in Missouri:
Lone star tick — Females have a white dot in the center of the back. Males have dots or white streaks on the edge of their bodies.
American dog tick — Adults are brown. Blood-engorged females are gray.
Deer tick (blacklegged tick) — Legs and upper body are black.
The following are recommended tips to reduce tick bites:
• Shower immediately after being outside and check for ticks.
• Wear tall socks and pull them up over your pant legs and tape your shoes to your socks with duct tape. Wear old shoes or use new duct tape.
• Dust shoes/socks with sulphur powder, which helps prevent attacks from chiggers and reduce tick attacks.
