MDC bird-feeding station.jpg

As fall transitions into winter, natural foods become harder to find, even more so with a hot dry growing season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For this reason, the MDC suggests setting up a bird feeder.

 Submitted Photo/MDC

"When you set up a bird feeding station you may notice more birds flocking to your station, especially when ice or snow covers the ground and temperatures fall," states a MDC release.

