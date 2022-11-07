As fall transitions into winter, natural foods become harder to find, even more so with a hot dry growing season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. For this reason, the MDC suggests setting up a bird feeder.
"When you set up a bird feeding station you may notice more birds flocking to your station, especially when ice or snow covers the ground and temperatures fall," states a MDC release.
Some birds, such as tufted titmice and chickadees, are finicky eaters, whereas mourning doves and white-throated sparrows will eat about any type of seed. Many people start with black-oil sunflower seeds and add other seeds to draw in more species.
"Your bird-feeding stations may be as simple as seeds placed on the ground, a wooden platform feeder, or as complicated as a feeder accessible only to birds of certain weights to keep squirrels away. A plain wooden platform can be erected as a simple feeding station. Different birds have different feeding habits. Some songbirds prefer to feed directly on the ground while others will feed either on the ground or on a platform feeder," states the release.
When setting up a feeding station, the MDC suggests finding a location where you can see the feeders from inside your house. This location also needs to be in a place where the birds can see approaching predators and away from windows where vegetation or the sky is reflected.
