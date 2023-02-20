grass

Cool season grasses such as bluegrass can be seeded during January and February. However, smooth brome and Timothy should be seeded during February and March. Orchard-grass should be delayed to late March and early April. Tall fescue should be seeded before April 15, states the University of Missouri Extension office.

As we move closer to March, growers planning on renovating or making new seedings of forages should consider making seedings timely, states the University of Missouri Extension.

"University of Missouri Extension Guide 4652, 'Seeding Rates, Dates and Depths for Common Missouri Forages' is an excellent reference to help you make those decisions," states a release.

