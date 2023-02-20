Cool season grasses such as bluegrass can be seeded during January and February. However, smooth brome and Timothy should be seeded during February and March. Orchard-grass should be delayed to late March and early April. Tall fescue should be seeded before April 15, states the University of Missouri Extension office.
As we move closer to March, growers planning on renovating or making new seedings of forages should consider making seedings timely, states the University of Missouri Extension.
"University of Missouri Extension Guide 4652, 'Seeding Rates, Dates and Depths for Common Missouri Forages' is an excellent reference to help you make those decisions," states a release.
Cool season grasses such as bluegrass can be seeded during January and February. However, smooth brome and Timothy should be seeded during February and March. Orchard-grass should be delayed to late March and early April. Tall fescue should be seeded before April 15.
Legumes such as red clover and ladino should be seeded from February to April 15. Other legumes such as Birdsfoot trefoil should be seeded February through early March. Alfalfa should be seeded before April 15.
Warm season grass seeding should be delayed. Big bluestem, Indian grass and switchgrass should be seeded in the months of April to May. However, Eastern gamma grass should be planted in May.
"Be sure to soil test to determine nutrient levels. University of Missouri Extension offices can receive your soil samples and they can be analyzed by the soil test lab at the University of Missouri. Nutrient recommendations are made specific for crops being seeded and along with other recommendations to maintain productive forage stands," reads the release.
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, field specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension at (816) 279-1691.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.