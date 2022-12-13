trumpeter swan.JPG
Trumpeter swans are a bird distinct among the waterfowl that glide into western Missouri on the north winter winds, lingering until ice drives them southward. Watching them vies with spotting eagles and flocks of snow geese as a fun winter wildlife viewing activity, suggests the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Once almost extirpated from the lower 48 states by the 1930s, conservation efforts have restored a breeding population of several thousand trumpeters in the upper Midwest. The swans are increasing in numbers as migrating winter visitors to Missouri, said Andy Raedeke, MDC scientist.

