On Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, annual First Day Hikes will take place at 34 state parks and historic sites across Missouri. Participants can choose from free, guided hikes that range in difficulty from easy to moderate, cover distances up to 7 1/2 miles and include a variety of trails in every region of the state.
The annual event is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hike effort that gives people the opportunity to start off the year with an outdoor hike at a state park. Registration is required for all hikes. A list of Missouri state parks with guided First Day Hikes and other related activities is available at mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.
"A first day hike is a great way to start a new tradition and spend time with your friends and family in the new year! We encourage you to get out and enjoy some fresh air, while exploring the landscape of your favorite Missouri state park," said David Kelly, director of the Division of State Parks.
Nearly 55,000 people are expected to participate in guided First Day Hikes that cover more than 133,000 miles in state parks in 50 states. Details on every state’s 2022 hikes are located at stateparks.org. As in the past, participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
