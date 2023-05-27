Try trail etiquette guidelines this weekend

Hiking is one of the best ways to spend time in the great outdoors. There are many public lands with many trails to hike. Whether hiking alone or in a group there some written and unwritten rules to follow. Proper trail etiquette allows you and other hikers to enjoy their time outdoors and promotes good stewardship of the land, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The best thing you can do is remember the “golden rule” to treat others the way you want to be treated. Here are some other guidelines that will help you have a safe, fun, and relaxing trip.
Yield to hikers coming up the hill: If you’re descending the trail, step aside and give space to the people climbing up.
Make yourself known: Offer a friendly “hello” or a simple head nod to create a friendly atmosphere on the trail. If you approach another trail user from behind, announce yourself in a friendly, calm tone.
Stay on the trail: Don’t step off trail unless you absolutely must when yielding. Going off trail can damage or kill certain plant or animal species and can hurt the ecosystems that surround the trail.
Practice Leave No Trace principles: Leave rocks, vegetation, and artifacts where you find them for others to enjoy.
Do not disturb wildlife: Keep your distance from the wildlife you encounter.
Be mindful of trail conditions: If a trail is too wet and muddy, turn back and save the hike for another day. Using a muddy trail can be dangerous, damage the trail’s condition, and damage the ecosystems that surround the trail.
Take time to listen: Let nature do all the talking. Be respectful of both nature and the other users, and keep the noise from electronic devices at bay.
Be aware of your surroundings. This will help keep you and any members of your group safe, and it will help keep wildlife and their habitats safe and healthy.
Pets on the trail: Keep on a leash, under control, and pick up pet waste and dispose of it in trash can.
