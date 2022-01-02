Two virtual programs from the Missouri Department of Conservation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The first begins at 10:30 a.m. is titled Attracting Winter Birds. Instructor Jessie Ballard will speak about starting a new hobby - bird watching. Learn about common birds seen during winter and how to keep them around your feeders. Registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181836.
The second Jan. 5 class starts at 1 p.m. Adapt to Live explores how habitats in Missouri have changed. Instructed by Alyssa Garver, the program will explore how plants and animals living here had to adapt or they could not survive. Registration is required at /mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181680,
