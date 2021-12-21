stock_pickingachristmastree.jpg

After the real Christmas tree is selected, decorated, enjoyed during the holidays, remember to take the ornaments and tinsel off and recycle the tree.

 Metro Creative

LIBERTY — When the holidays come to an end (or when the branches and needles start to dry out), Liberty Parks & Recreation makes it easy to recycle the undecorated Christmas tree.

Drop off that undecorated, live trees at Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive, to be chipped and recycled into natural trail resurfacing.

Be sure all ornaments, lights and tinsel have been removed. Trees will be accepted Dec. 23 -Jan. 30. Follow the signs to the designated recycling area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.