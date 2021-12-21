LIBERTY — When the holidays come to an end (or when the branches and needles start to dry out), Liberty Parks & Recreation makes it easy to recycle the undecorated Christmas tree.
Drop off that undecorated, live trees at Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive, to be chipped and recycled into natural trail resurfacing.
Be sure all ornaments, lights and tinsel have been removed. Trees will be accepted Dec. 23 -Jan. 30. Follow the signs to the designated recycling area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.