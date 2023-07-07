Vacation planning should include plant care

After a wonderful vacation, it’s never fun to come home to dead plants, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Before the trip, homeowners should arrange for a reliable neighbor or plant sitter to water indoor and outdoor plants, she said.

 Submitted photo

After a wonderful vacation, it’s never fun to come home to dead plants, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund.

Before the trip, homeowners should arrange for a reliable neighbor or plant sitter to water indoor and outdoor plants, she said. To help reduce the workload, homeowners should group plants together with easy access to water, if possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.