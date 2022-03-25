A virtual art class from the Missouri Department of Conservation starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The 90-minute class will take participants through a lesson on painting Missouri's state tree, the flowering dogwood.
Volunteer Gala Keller will lead the step-by-step painting instructions. There will also be some facts about this tree. Small canvases and simple techniques used so no painting experience necessary.
This 90-minute program is suitable for adults and youth. Register with a valid email to receive the program link and a suggested list of supplies. For those that have registered, the program link will be sent the day before the program, Thursday, April 7.
Registration is required by Tuesday, April 5 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/183374.
