Registration is still open for conservation families to take part with a virtual presentation about owls of Missouri. The virtual program starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Nesting season comes early for owls and they’re already hooting in anticipation. Learn about common Missouri owls what makes them effective nighttime hunters and how to identify them by sound.
Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist Jessie Ballard will lead this event that is designed for all ages. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182473.
