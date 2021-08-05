Families can learn how camping can connect them with the outdoor world and can also share photos about how those connections are being made Thursday, Aug. 12, during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s virtual program “Discover Nature: Backyard Campout Photo Contest.”
This free online program will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker. This program is open to all ages. To register, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178983.
During this online event, Whittaker will discuss how to make outdoor activities part of a family camping trip, and families will also be invited to go camping somewhere.
"All participants of the Aug. 12 program will receive an email with a suggested list of games and outdoor activities for families," states a release about the event.
Campers will also be asked to take photos of their camping trip and enter their photos in one of two categories – nature or people. The nature category consist of pictures of plants, insects, wildlife, landscapes or other type of natural scenery.
The people category will include fun family moments captured photographically from the campout. Prizes will be awarded and sent to winning photographers.
In order to participate in the photo contest, photos must be submitted by Sept. 10. All photos entered into the contest may be posted on MDC’s website or social media platforms.
Though this program is free, registration is required. Registrants must provide an email so a program link can be sent to them.
