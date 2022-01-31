Starting at noon on Feb, 2, spend a little time learning about groundhogs on their specific day.
Groundhogs seem an unlikely animal to celebrate but being one of the few true hibernating mammals in Missouri they fill us with fascination. Their yearly rhythms are said to be an omen for spring weather. While this may be rooted more strongly in folklore than fact, Missouri’s largest species of squirrel is still full of amazing surprises, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Join naturalist Alex Holmes to learn all about groundhogs and how their digging helps the ecosystems they live in. This program is open to all ages, but will be most appropriate for ages 10 to adult.
Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/181752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.